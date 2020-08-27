Paratrooper injured during live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT) A Paratrooper from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division was injured on a live-fire range at Fort Bragg on Thursday.

The Paratrooper is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and is on his way to recovery.

“We take the safety and well-being of our Paratroopers very seriously, and will ensure both the recovery of this Paratrooper and the investigation of the incident are handled with the utmost care,” said Col. Andrew Saslav, 1BCT Commander.

The incident occurred during a live-fire exercise on a controlled range and is currently under investigation.