Paratroopers leave Fort Bragg for Europe amid tensions over Ukraine

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Around 2,000 soldiers left Fort Bragg Thursday headed for Europe as talks have stalled with Russia over the Kremlin’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders.

President Joe Biden ordered the Fort Bragg soldiers to deploy to Poland and Germany on Tuesday.

Of the 2,000 U.S. troops newly deploying from Fort Bragg, about 1,700 are members of the 82nd Airborne Division infantry brigade, who will go to Poland.

The other 300 are with the 18th Airborne Corps and will go to Germany at what the Pentagon called a “joint task force-capable headquarters.”

The paratroopers boarded aircraft on Fort Bragg just before 11 a.m.

U.S. officials from Biden on down say no American forces will be sent to Ukraine itself to fight, even with the threat of a Russian invasion.

The 1,000 U.S. troops going to Romania are members of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment based at Vilseck, Germany.