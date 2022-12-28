GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Gastonia Fire Marshal said it could be days, weeks, or longer before they learn what started a Christmas Day fire at a church.

The Place Church on York Highway in South Gastonia caught fire hours after holiday services ended. The blaze, which started just after 3 p.m. Sunday, gutted the building. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly 24 hours, trying to take care of any lingering hotspots.

The church’s pastor, Ron Duncan, told Queen City News that other churches in the community have reached out to offer their congregation space and a temporary home while the parishioners look at the next steps.

“There have been many,” said Duncan of the response. “I mean an overflow of support from far and near.”

Duncan said his church is determining if they’ll have Sunday services this week. He added they would have an announcement on their Facebook page by Friday.