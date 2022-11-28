CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A park ranger is recovering in the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte, authorities confirm to Queen City News.

The shooting happened Sunday, Nov. 27, in the 2300 block of Cindy Lane.

An online search around that area indicated that the location was the Friendship Sportsplex, a Mecklenburg County park in north Charlotte near Interstate-77, off Beatties Ford Road.

Park officials at the scene Sunday night told QCN that the person shot is a county park ranger.

UPDATE: @CMPD confirms the county employee was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. They say the victim is awake and speaking with police. Still no info about a suspect, and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward. @Queen_City_News — Sydney Heiberger QCNews (@SydneyHeiberger) November 28, 2022

Medic indicated the victim, in this case, was transported to Atrium CMC. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday night that the Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec employee was ‘taken to the hospital in stable condition’ after being shot in the leg.

CMPD said they believe the person will survive.

No word on a possible suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time.

“This is an active investigation,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Queen City News is working to get more information on the incident.