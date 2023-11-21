WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem high school student is in the hospital after jumping out of a moving school bus on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:26 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a call for service about trouble.

Arriving officers found a person in the road who was later identified as a juvenile student from Parkland High School.

Investigators learned the student was riding on a school bus and jumped out of the back of the bus while it was still moving.

The student was taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition, police say.

There is no indication of criminal involvement at this point in the investigation.