RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says some areas will no longer have access to rural development loans for homebuyers.

These are loans that don’t require a down payment or closing costs, and they offer lower interest rates.

The department just completed an assessment it does every five years to determine what areas are eligible, and as of October parts of Knightdale, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton and Carrboro are no longer eligible for the loans.

“There are lot of reasons why. Population density or the number of people that live in an area. We cannot serve an area that has more than 35,000 people in it,” said Reginald Speight, USDA state director.

A lot of people drive into downtown Raleigh from neighboring areas, but with the loans going away for some towns, the USDA says more people are willing to take the longer drive and move farther away.

From what Speight is hearing, the most important thing for a lot of people is having the necessities wherever they live.

“Grocery stores, gas stations, places in close proximity to go to worship,” Speight said.

The USDA website includes maps of what areas are eligible for the loans.