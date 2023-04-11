PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office lifted the shelter in place message as deputies continue the search for suspects involved in a vehicle pursuit.

According to a press release, deputies attempted to stop a black 2001 Ford F350 Super Duty vehicle near Main Street Ext in Elizabeth City, which then resulted in a vehicle pursuit that lasted about two miles heading north on Main Street Ext., when the vehicle entered the Foxhaven subdivision.

While traveling through the subdivision, officials said two people were inside the vehicle during the pursuit and that “the passenger suspect” brandished a rifle outside the passenger side window and shot about three times toward the pursuing deputy, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was not injured.

The suspect vehicle then struck a parked vehicle in the Foxhaven subdivision and continued to go through vacant properties until it crashed into the woodline area on Georgia Drive in the Foxhaven subdivision. The suspects then fled on foot into the woods, the sheriff’s office said.

A perimeter was established around the block of woods the suspect fled into, where they pursued the suspects, the sheriff’s office said. Drones and a North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter was used in the search, and after a thorough search of the wooded area, the area was deemed to be clear of people, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation determined that the vehicle the two suspects were in was reported stolen from McDowell County, North Carolina March 17, and they found spent shell casings inside, indicating a rifle was fired.

Also, four cell phones were seized from the suspect vehicle, which was towed from the scene late Tuesday afternoon, and investigators are, at this time, processing the vehicle for more evidence.

A shelter in place message had been issued due to the search for the suspects, according to officials, and it was lifted at 3:30 p.m. These suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous and residents are encouraged to stay inside.

The sheriff’s office described one suspect as a White man, large build, weighing about 250 pounds and has balding hair, last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt. The other suspect is an unknown man last seen wearing a puffy-style jacket with fur on the trim on the hood. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle when they fled on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

Bradley Allen Ferris (Courtesy – Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said they are looking for a person of interest in the incident – Bradley Allen Ferris of the 2100 block of Shady Drive in Elizabeth City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

Multiple agencies have assisted in the incident, including the Camden County and Currituck County sheriff’s offices, the Elizabeth City Police Department, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office, the N.C. State Highway Patrol, N.C. Wildlife, , Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management and the Salvation Army.