RALEIGH, N.C. – Van Nguyen of Elizabeth City took a chance on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Nguyen bought his lucky Spectacular Riches ticket from the Park N Shop on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City. Nguyen arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.

The Spectacular Riches game launched in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. Six $1 million prizes and 14 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $2.2 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Pasquotank County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.