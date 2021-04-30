Pasquotank County man bags $250,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH – Quentin Liverman of Elizabeth City tried his luck on a new 20X The Cash ticket and found himself staring at a $250,000 top prize.

Liverman purchased his winning $5 ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo on Halstead Boulevard in Elizabeth City.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.

The new 20X The Cash game launched in February with 10 top prizes of $250,000. Three top prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like 20X The Cash make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $2.3 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Pasquotank County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

