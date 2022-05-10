KENLY, N.C. (AP) — Two people were killed on Monday when the car they were riding in crashed into a pickup truck after a chase, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

A statement from the patrol says a trooper saw a Dodge Charger traveling south on U.S. 301 in Wilson County at 112 mph (69 km/h) in a 55 mph (34 km/h) zone. The trooper tried to overtake the car as it entered Johnston County, but the driver didn’t stop for the blue lights and siren and a chase ensued, the statement said.

The Charger then crossed the center line and hit the Ford pickup truck head-on, the patrol said. Two passengers inside the truck were pronounced dead at the scene, while the two drivers were hospitalized with what the patrol described as serious injuries.