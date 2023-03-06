CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A local advocacy center hosted a fundraising event Saturday night to continue its work helping children who are victims of child abuse.

Pat’s Place held its ‘Rhythm and Brews’ event in Concord to create awareness for supporting services that help young victims.

Pat’s Place has an advocacy center in Charlotte on East Boulevard for children. The CEO of Pat’s Place says events like this are crucial to continuing the work that advocacy organizations do.

“This is a chance for us to get together and celebrate the work of this amazing organization,” CEO Andrew Oliver said.

“Organizations like ours have to have fundraisers like this to engage a wider network of supporters and also fund the critical life-changing work that we’re doing every single day.”