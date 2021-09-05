Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elizabeth City overnight

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle overnight in Elizabeth City.

According to police, officers responded to the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash around 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Hughes Boulevard.

Officers found the pedestrian in the right southbound lane of South Hughes Boulevard and the vehicle in the left southbound lane.



Officials say the pedestrian was not conscious and had no forms of identification on him at the time of the incident. He was described as a Hispanic male around 5’4” and 150 pounds wearing blue jean pants, a blue shirt, brown shoes, and a black hat.



The pedestrian was initially rushed to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and later airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries and his current condition.

There is no further information.

This is an active investigation, the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to this case to contact the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.