Pence to speak to troops at Fort Bragg during NC visit

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Vice President Mike Pence will head to Fayetteville and Fort Bragg as part of a joint trip to North Carolina with President Donald Trump Wednesday.

Trump and Pence will appear at a rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, but Pence will also head to Fort Bragg and to a nearby event in Fayetteville, a White House official said.

During the visit to Fort Bragg, Pence will speak to 500 Army special forces, support personnel, and guests, officials said.

Pence will also attend a political event in Fayetteville for Dan Bishop, who won the Republican Party primary for the 9th congressional district special election.

The events in the Fort Bragg area will happen before the “Keep America Great” rally in Greenville.