Pender County man shot, killed by sheriff’s deputies, SBI investigating

BURGAW, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies trying to serve a domestic violence protective order, a sheriff’s office said.

Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler said the deputies were attempting to serve the order in the Canetuck community around 10 a.m. on Tuesday when they encountered an armed person, news outlets reported.

Cutler said a shooting ensued, but provided no additional details, only saying that no deputies were hurt. Neither the names of the shooting victim nor the deputies was released.

District Attorney Ben David said both deputies will be placed on leave as an investigation into the shooting gets underway. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.