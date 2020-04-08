People step forward to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma with OneBlood

MIAMI, FLORIDA (WNCT) OneBlood, the not-for-profit blood center serving Florida, North Carolina and other parts of the southeastern United States, is actively collecting plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus so it can be transfused to people with life-threatening coronavirus infection in hopes of aiding their recovery.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was OneBlood’s first COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor, and less than a week later, several more people have stepped forward to donate. Among the qualified donors, a cardiologist and a registered dietician.

“OneBlood is actively identifying qualified donors and arranging for their donations. In some cases, donations have been issued to hospitals within 24 hours of a person donating,” said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations at OneBlood.

People who recover from coronavirus infection have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood. Transfusing the plasma that contains the antibodies into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.

In addition to State Health Departments, OneBlood is working directly with their hospital partners and physicians to identify people who have recovered from the coronavirus who can be potential donors.

OneBlood has also launched a social media initiative to bring heightened awareness to people who have recovered from the virus, letting them know that they are needed and could hold the potential key to helping critically ill coronavirus patients recover.

“Hospitals are eager to use this therapeutic treatment. OneBlood has the ability to help during an unprecedented time and our team is working around the clock to meet the growing demand for COVID-19 convalescent plasma,” said Forbes.

People who think they may be a candidate are urged to go to OneBlood’s website at www.oneblood.org to fill out the online form.

Donors who meet the FDA criteria to be a donor will be contacted by OneBlood to coordinate their donation.

In addition to local efforts, OneBlood is also cooperating with the federal government and anticipates participating in a national-level initiative to be able to provide convalescent plasma when and where it is needed.

OneBlood is one of the largest blood centers in the country and already has the technology in place to be able to collect, test and process plasma from donors.

Donor Eligibility Requirements

COVID-19 convalescent plasma must only be collected from recovered individuals if they are eligible to donate blood

Required testing must be performed and the donation must be found suitable

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test

Complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation

Have a negative result for COVID-19

Meet all standard FDA blood donation requirements

In addition, the recipients of the plasma will also have to meet FDA criteria in order to qualify to receive this therapy for treating life-threatening COVID-19.