People vaccinated at federal pharmacy program providers can now access their COVID-19 vaccine information in the NC COVID-19 vaccine portal

RALEIGH – People who received their COVID-19 vaccine or booster in North Carolina from a pharmacy or grocery store participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are now able to access their COVID-19 vaccine information in the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Portal.

For security purposes, people will need to first activate their Vaccine Portal by calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at (888) 675-4567 to verify their identity. The help center is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“The latest update to the COVID-19 Vaccine Portal makes it easier for more North Carolinians to access their own data and stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination,” said Dr. Susan Kansagra, NCDHHS Senior Deputy Director for the Division of Public Health. “If you are eligible, you should get a booster now to strengthen and extend protections against COVID-19.”

North Carolinians who were vaccinated through a North Carolina enrolled provider such as a doctor’s office, hospital, health department or community event and provided an email address to their provider can view and print their COVID-19 vaccine information in the COVID-19 Vaccine Patient Portal after vaccination.

People who were vaccinated outside of North Carolina, in a military setting, or at a tribal or urban Indian health facility will not be able to access their information in the COVID-19 Vaccine Portal and should contact their provider directly.

It’s important to note that for medical care, providers have been able to reference recipient vaccination information for federal pharmacy program locations to ensure a person gets the right vaccine at the right time.