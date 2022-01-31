People within 1 mile of fire at Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem asked to evacuate due to possibility of explosion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People within one mile from a fire in Winston-Salem at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on North Cherry Street are being asked to evacuate by the City of Winston-Salem.

The fire started at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on 4440 North Cherry Street on Monday night.

Firefighters say there is the potential for an explosion of ammonium nitrate. Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo says fire crews “abandoned” the fire-fighting operation because of the large volume of ammonium nitrate on site.

They could not flow enough volume of water to be reasonably certain that they could keep it cool enough to prevent a detonation.

The building has collapsed as well, and access to the product that is in the building is restricted.

The 4400 block of Cherry Street from North Point Boulevard to Indiana Avenue was closed while emergency crews responded to the fire around 8:20 p.m. and remains closed, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

A FOX8 crew is on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.