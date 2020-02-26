Perdue Farms becomes 1st poultry company in U.S. to achieve GreenCircle Zero Waste to Landfill Certification

SALISBURY, MD (WNCT) Perdue Farms announced that its Lewiston operation is now GreenCircle Zero Waste to Landfill certified.

This means 100% of the waste materials leaving the facility are diverted from landfill via GreenCircle’s acceptable means of diversion such as reuse, recycling, or incineration for energy, also known as waste-to-energy.

Perdue Farms has established aggressive five-year environmental sustainability goals, including diverting 90 percent of solid waste generated and not sent to landfills by 2022.

“The certification is important because it aligns with our vision to be the most trusted name in food and agriculture products and our goal to be good environmental stewards. It also continues our decades-long track record of environmental stewardship and responsible management of our resources,” said Vice President of Sustainability Steve Levitsky. “Our waste diversion goal is ambitious, and we chose GreenCircle because they have the most rigorous certification available on the market. There are other certifications that allow a company to say their facilities are zero waste, but they allow up to 10 percent of waste to not be diverted. As a company, Perdue is focused on continuous improvement, and Lewiston is just the beginning. We are planning to have five additional facilities go through the audit and certification process by the end of 2022.”

GreenCircle Zero Waste Diversion certification is designed to help companies demonstrate their commitment to minimizing waste and develop programs to responsibly manage all waste created in their facilities with the goal of diverting 100% of waste from landfills.

To receive certification, Lewiston went through a rigorous audit and assessment process, including an audit of all waste streams, an inspection of all waste receptacles and assessment of all third-party waste management companies to confirm management methods and diversion rates.

Additionally, GreenCircle provided recommendations for improvement based on their findings.

“We commend Perdue’s commitment to transparency and continuous improvement,” says Tad Radzinski, Certification Officer at GreenCircle. “The goal of our Zero Waste to Landfill certification is to help companies understand where they are with waste minimization and zero waste programs. That information enables them to minimize waste and manage materials to reduce their environmental impact.”