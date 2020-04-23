Perdue Farms employees protest at Lewiston facility after detection of COVID-19 case

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

LEWISTON, N.C. (WNCT) Approximately 60 Perdue Farms employees protested at the Lewiston facility after its first detection of a COVID-19 case.

Perdue notified associates on Wednesday about the COVID-19 case.

The protest stemmed from employees’ concern about the case and Perdue officials talked with team leaders in Lewiston. Most of the associates returned to work and some went home.

Officials enacted its pandemic response protocols, which include, notifying associates who were potentially exposed to the affected person and working with the local health department while following strict guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Perdue said they have extensive measures put in place in its facilities since early March to facilitate social distancing, fully utilize our Wellness Centers that are available to associates free of charge, and offer flexibilities with our pay and leave policies to relieve the stress associated with this crisis, especially for those who are ill or may need to care for family members.

Perdue has taken steps to increase compensation for its employees and create flexibility in its leave policies: