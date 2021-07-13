Perquimans Co. residents say goodbye to historic ‘S-Bridge’ swing span

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) – Residents of Hertford said goodbye to a piece of history Monday.

Contractors with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) removed the picturesque but weakening ‘S-Bridge’ swing span over the Perquimans River. Video provided by NCDOT shows them loading the truss onto two barges, which will be temporarily housed near Missing Mill Park. The plan is to eventually preserve the structure to put on permanent display.

This is part of a $57 million project to replace the “S” bridge. The work started in July 2019. In addition to replacing the bridge, the project also includes improving the causeway north of the bridge, which was settling unevenly. McLean Contracting of Chesapeake was awarded the contract for the project.

The new bridge is now expected to open to traffic by next May, which is later than originally planned.