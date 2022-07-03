DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A person who was being detained in a North Carolina jail has died, authorities said.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person died after being taken to a local hospital, news outlets reported. The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the sheriff’s office said.

The death is under investigation and more information will be released later, according to a news release.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the death would be the 13th involving the Durham County jail since 2011. The last death at the jail occurred in April 2021 when Joseph Bernard Hunter, 35, collapsed while being booked into jail after he was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired.

Brittany Kittrell, 34, died in January 2021, four days after she was arrested, the newspaper reported.