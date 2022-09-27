HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a person and multiple dogs were found dead.

At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS on the 900 block of Amos Street.

The caller reportedly told police, “Someone had been there for a few days,” adding that a person and several dogs were dead inside the home.

At the scene, officers found the bodies “already in a stage of decomposition, indicating they had been dead for days.”

Police believe the death is suspicious and detectives are investigating the case as a homicide pending autopsy results.

Officers did not release any identifying information about the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.