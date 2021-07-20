Persons of interest identified in shooting of 72-year-old innocent bystander in Harnett County, sheriff says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – The Harnett County sheriff said persons of interest have been identified after a 72-year-old woman was shot in the head on Monday.

Margie Pipkin, 72, was shot while stopped at a stop sign Monday morning at the intersection of Bunnlevel and Beaver roads, Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

The sheriff said the shots were fired by “two idiots acting foolishly.”

Margie Pipkin was rushed to the hospital where her three children are by her side on Tuesday.

“I just hope the good Lord spreads out his healing hands and she’ll be alright,” said Virginia Pipkin, Margie’s sister-in-law.

Coats said persons of interest have been identified by investigators but the sheriff did not release further information on those individuals.

The sheriff identified two suspect vehicles on Monday and said one of those vehicles is now in the sheriff’s office custody.

Harnett County deputies stopped cars to hand out flyers on Tuesday near where the shooting occurred.

One of the flyers has photos of the cars investigators are linking to the suspects.

The sheriff said they are not sure if both drivers were shooting, but they’re working to find them.

“I hope they get caught and the maximum punishment is given to them,” said neighbor John Price.

Margie Pipkin lives close to the scene of the shooting with her son and both her daughters.

“Shocked, you know, very surprised and sad to see,” said Price.

Her sister-in-law, who calls Margie “Judy,” couldn’t believe the news.

“He said, ‘Judy, she got shot in the head.’ I said, ‘Oh my God, don’t tell me nothing else,'” said her sister-in-law, Virginia Pipkin. “I started shaking, and said, ‘Lord have mercy, let me sit down.'”

“She was a very sweet person. She’d go out of her way to help somebody, somebody in need,” said Virginia Pipkin.

The sheriff didn’t want to say how they got the photos of the cars believed to be involved, but he said one of them is in their custody.

“I’m hoping they catch them and punish them,” said Virginia.

At last check, Coats said Pipkin was in critical condition.