PHOTOS: Authorities release 100+ images of suspected looters at Fayetteville Walmart

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities in Fayetteville are looking for help identifying people in more than 100 images retrieved from surveillance cameras during the looting of a Walmart.

The looting took place on May 30 at the Walmart on Skibo Road. Protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent shortly before 7 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes people shown in the images is asked to submit a tip online.

Protesters broke into the historic Market House in Fayetteville. They set fire to the building around 7:15 p.m. Police ended up closing downtown to all traffic. They said a civil emergency response unit was deployed just after 9 p.m. on May 30.

(Courtesy of Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers via Facebook)

Looting also took place at Cross Creek Mall.

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin enacted a curfew in Fayetteville. Demonstrations that took place after were largely peaceful.