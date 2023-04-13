RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fox in Raleigh tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
On Wednesday, a Raleigh police animal control officer responded to the 1200 block of Front Street regarding a report of a fox acting abnormally and trying to bite a person.
Police said the fox was secured and tested positive for rabies.
Observations of unusual behavior or other concerns regarding animals in Raleigh should be reported immediately by calling 919-831-6311.
Wake County health officials provide the following general tips to help minimize rabies risks:
- Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.
- Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.
- Do not feed stray or unknown animals.
- Do not leave trash or food outside unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.
- If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.
- If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.