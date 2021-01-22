PHOTOS: Miller Lite semi-truck crashes into Plaza-Shamrock home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Miller Lite tractor-trailer crashed into a home in the Plaza-Shamrock neighborhood on Thursday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The accident occurred at 1:26 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at a home located on Admiral Avenue.

Initial reports from Medic indicated that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, however, CMPD said no one was hurt in the crash.

A sign has been placed on the front door of the home, declaring the residence “unsafe” to enter.

No word if any charges will be filed against the driver. Check back for updates on this developing story.