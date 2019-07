Photos of 2,000 Duke University​ students captured for Chinese artificial intelligence research

We’ve learned new details about the Duke University research project that kept pictures of nearly 2,000 students in a recently-deleted database used by Chinese military academies and other users.

A Duke vice president tells WNCN the university removed data from its website on April 25 which include thousands of images taken of people at the Duke Chapel Quad on March 14, 2014. The photos were part of a computer science doctoral student Ergys Ristani’s research into tracking movements of multiple people with multiple cameras.

As part of Ristani’s publication process for his Duke Multi-Target, Multi-Camera (MTMC) project, the data sets and images were posted on the university’s website and made available to other researchers.

“The study had been approved to capture images of individuals in a defined indoor space, and the resulting data was supposed to be available to other researchers only upon request, not through an open website,” said Michael Schoenfeld, Duke University Vice President for Public Affairs and Government Relations.

Rather than record people indoors, as approved by the Institutional Review Board, Ristani’s surveillance included eight cameras mounted around a high-traffic quadrangle near the university’s chapel and Page Auditorium. Signs posted in the area provided notice of the surveillance.

Each camera captured nearly 90 minutes of video. The footage supported studies of software with person recognition technology, and the inter-connected cameras allowed researchers to test trackers from one zone to the next.

“The data were then placed on a public website. As a result of this significant deviation from the approved protocol, the public website was taken down on April 25, 2019, and there are no plans to reopen it,” Schoenfeld said.

MegaPixels, an independent research project that reviews face recognition image datasets and research, assessed the MTMC project and its use by researchers around the world. MegaPixels found dozens of reports of the duke data sets use, nearly half of which came from China. Two are from Chinese military academies, while many others are from private companies.

Duke said it does not know the ways in which the data was used, or to what extent.

The pages which once shared the data now have error messages or fail to load. Ristani’s papers and doctoral dissertation remain on the Duke University website.