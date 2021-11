HOLLY GROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Holly Grove home was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning, according to the Holly Grove Fire Department.

At 7:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the 1200 block of East Holly Grove Road. At the scene, crews found the home on fire.

The home was destroyed, but two people at the home were not hurt.

Fire officials say the fire was caused by an electrical issue involving either the wiring to an electric dryer or the dryer itself.