NEW LONDON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were treated for minor injuries after a small plane crashed in Stanly County on Monday, according to emergency services.

The incident happened on June 24, 2023, off Cannon Road on Camp Barnhardt, Boys Scouts of America’s property.

Photos shared with Queen City News show the wreckage:

Officials said the two passengers on board were treated on scene and taken to Atrium Cabarrus after sustaining ‘minor to moderate injuries.’

North Carolina Highway Patrol and the FAA are investigating the cause of the crash.