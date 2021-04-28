Photos, video show scene after Duke Energy helicopter crash in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — A Duke Energy helicopter has crashed in a wooded area near homes in Eden.

The helicopter appears to be near intersection of South Edgewood Road and Rosewood Lane.

Duke Energy sent FOX8 the following statement:

“Shortly after 1 p.m. today, we received word of an incident near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station involving a Duke Energy helicopter. We are currently investigating the incident and are working with local emergency management officials. We will provide additional information as appropriate.”

(Star News TV)

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the following statement about the crash:

“A Bell 429 helicopter crashed while the pilot was conducting power line work near Rosewood Lane in Eden, N.C., around 1:55 p.m. local time today. Three people were aboard. Please check with local authorities for the occupants’ names and medical conditions. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.”

There is no word on if anyone was injured but photos from the scene did show ambulances and an AirCare helicopter responding.

This is a developing story.