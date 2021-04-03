Pickle beer? Winston-Salem chef turns pickles into a passion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Piedmont chef puts pickles in everything from pickle beer to pickle soup.

Niki Farington works as a chef at Willow’s Bistro in Winston-Salem. In her spare time, she runs a pickle factory on Main Street in Pilot Mountain.

She started making pickles 15 years ago when she worked in a deli. People liked them so much she decided to jar and sell them.

Now, she and her five part-time employees make a thousand gallons of pickles a week using a half a ton of produce.

Farington sells Niki’s Pickles at the Winston-Salem Cobblestone Market and a variety of local restaurants. She also uses them in her recipes at Willow’s adding them to a dozen different dishes.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by for a taste test.