GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Year’s Eve brings people impatiently waiting to see the ball drop, signaling the beginning of a new year.

The one most people think of is the ball dropping at Times Square in New York City, but there are traditions in other states that might go unnoticed but are just as famous. Now, USA Today’s 10Best Readers Choice has grouped them together to find out which one is the most popular.

Among the nominees are Mount Olive’s famous Pickle Drop and Raleigh’s Acorn Drop. The full list includes:

New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop, Panama City Beach, Fla.

Las Cruces Chile Drop, Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pierogi Drop, Whiting, Ind.

Idaho Potato Drop, Boise, Idaho

PEEPS Chick Drop, Bethlehem, Pa.

Giant Crab Drop, Easton, Md.

Grape Drop, Temecula, Calif.

Pickle Drop, Mount Olive

MoonPie Over Mobile, Mobile, Ala.

Mushroom Drop, Kennett Square, Pa.

Times Square Ball Drop, New York City, N.Y.

Perry Buzzard Drop, Perry, Ga.

Thirsty Monk Keg Drop, Asheville, N.C.

Droppin’ of the Carp, Prairie du Chein, Wisc.

Fleur de Lis Drop, New Orleans, La.

Music Note Drop, Nashville, Tenn.

The Great Pinecone Drop, Flagstaff, Ariz.

Raleigh Acorn Drop, Raleigh, N.C.

The Possum Drop, Tallapoosa, Ga.

Giant Cheese Ball, Toledo, Wash.

You can vote for your favorite once per day until Dec. 4 at noon. The ten winning events will be announced on Dec. 15.

Click here to vote.