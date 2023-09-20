CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Our lives didn’t stop, the world didn’t stop that day. For a moment it seemed to have.”

Even when we’d give anything for just a small break, time pushes forward.

“I’m so glad you came,” said Pam Crowder, hugging a friend.

Life then becomes a personalized collection of people, places and experiences.

“This was from donations that have come from the community,” Pam told friends.

It’s often where we are and who we’re with that shape us the most.

“It means a lot. NoDa’s the same way, it’s just that small-knit community,” said Pam’s husband, Buddy.

For Buddy and Pam, this past year has been too fast, too slow, and too much all at once. “She gives me comfort. Having her around and to love on her helps. A lot,” said Pam.

Sitting at their feet is Lorelai, a fuzzy sweet dog named after a beloved TV show character. Pam’s her favorite, even Buddy knows it.

“We get recognized as Kristie’s parents due to Lorelai. they’d say are you Kristie’s dad, I’d say yeah you must know Lorelai,” laughed Buddy.

Before everyone in NoDa knew Lorelai, they knew Pam and Buddy’s daughter, Kristie. Kristie’s front lawn was a favorite stop for her NoDa neighbors. When she wasn’t playing games or hanging out with friends, she was doing the impossible. Kristie was able to pause time- through the lens of her camera.

“As hard as some of the memories are, it makes us feel like she’s still there,” said Pam.

At 30, Kristie passed away. She was hit by a car while riding her bike on Jan. 5. She died the next day.

And there’s no way to make that moment any less painful.

“She passed away on his 60th birthday,” said Pam.

“In my mind, how would she want me to deal with it?” wondered Buddy. “I said at the time, it was just Kristie’s one last thing to bond with me with.”

They had a special father-daughter bond. He now carries with him a special lesson his daughter taught him.

“She said, you said, ‘I love you but.’ And she said, Dad, you’re supposed to love me unconditionally. It made me stop and think how many times we say- that I love you but,” remembered Buddy. “And so I stopped saying that.”

At one of Kristie’s favorite places, she’s found another way to help people slow down and rethink.

In true NoDa style, a mural of her with her camera is now off of 36th street near the Noda Exchange building. It’s full of who words to describe her and the life she lead.

“It’s gorgeous. She’s here forever,” said Pam.

Life is short, but love lasts longer.