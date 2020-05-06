Piedmont Natural Gas donates $50,000 to aid those struggling with utility bills during COVID-19 in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) Piedmont Natural Gas announced on Wednesday, a $50,000 grant to its Share the Warmth program to help low-income households in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Piedmont Natural Gas Senior Vice President Sasha Weintraub said, “Our neighbors need our support more than ever as they work through the impact of this ongoing crisis. Individuals and families are reaching out to our partner agencies in increasing numbers for assistance with their utility bills, and we are sensitive to the ongoing needs of our customers and communities.”

Piedmont’s Share the Warmth program helps neighbors in need pay their energy bills, regardless of their home’s energy source, whether it’s natural gas, propane, oil or electric.

The program is available year-round, in any season.

The company also issued a plea to its customers to join its Share the Warmth Round Up program, which authorizes Piedmont to round up a customer’s monthly bill to the nearest dollar, with the difference going to Share the Warmth.

During the course of a year, the customer would pay no more than $12 into the fund, and 100% of donations help residents in the community where the money is collected.

Customers can enroll by going to piedmontng.com/ShareTheWarmth, filling out the form on the back of their bill or calling Piedmont at 800.752.7504.