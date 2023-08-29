GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — With only a few weeks to go, the annual Greensboro Pride festival has announced its headliners!

The festival, which will take place on Oct. 1 in Downtown Greensboro, will feature RuPaul Drag Race star and Piedmont Triad native Heidi N Closet, as well as another familiar “Drag Race” face, LaLa Ri!

Heidi N Closet is a Ramseur native who was crowned Greensboro Pride Queen back in 2018. She also appeared in season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” coming in sixth and taking home the Miss Congeniality. She also appeared in the eighth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” alongside co-headliner LaLa Ri, who came in fifth place that season and crowned “Queen of the Fame Games.”

LaLa Ri also took home the Miss Congeniality award in season 13.

Alternative Resources of the Triad, which puts on Greensboro’s annual Pride Festival, said they are excited to have these drag stars joining them for their 16th festival.

Lawanda Jackson and beloved local drag star Brenda the Drag Queen will be hosting. Gisella Cassidy Carter, who took home Miss Pride Winston-Salem 2023, Dana St. James, Ed E. Ruger, Jamie Monroe and Ebony Addams will also perform.

Greensboro Pride Festival is free and open to everyone. It will be held along South Elm Street in Greensboro from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 1.

“The festival is presented by Crest, Kontoor, Ralph Lauren, and Qorvo. Other sponsors include Visit Greensboro, Cone Health Foundation, Hits 100.3 (iHeartMedia), Replacements LTD, Toyota of Greensboro, A Great Idea, Otis & Wawa, Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro, and YES! Weekly,” according to Alternative Resources of the Triad.

Alternative Resources of the Triad is also looking for volunteers for this year’s festival. You can find out more on their website.