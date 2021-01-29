Pilot Mountain license plate could soon become available only if NC gets 300 applications

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — If you wish you could take a little bit of Pilot Mountain with you wherever you go, you’re could be in luck.

Surry County and the Friends of Sauratown Mountains are trying to get the state to approve a Pilot Mountain license plate, but they can’t do it alone.

Surry County says they need 300 people to submit applications to the N.C. General Assembly before Feb. 10. As of now, they’ve only got about 100 submissions.

If they can get 300 applications, the state will approve the plate.

Each application costs $30, and $20 of that will go towards the Friends of Sauratown Mountains for work at the Pilot Mountain State Park. If they don’t meet the 300 application goal, you get your money back, Surry County says.

As a special bonus, applicants will also have a shot at getting a Friends of Sauratown Mountains T-shirt. The T-shirts will go to the applicants who applied 101st, 150th, 200th, 225th, 250th, 275th and 300th.

If approved by the N.C. General Assembly, the first plates will likely begin rolling out in June 2021 at the earliest.

Anyone who gets the license plate will still need to pay their normal plate fees when they renew their plates.

If you’re interested in applying for the Pilot Mountain license plate, visit the Friends of Sauratown Mountains website, scroll to the license plate story near the bottom, print the form and fill it out. If you’d prefer, you can also get paper forms at the Pilot Mountain State Park Visitor Center, Anderson Law Offices, the Head Shoppe in Pilot Mountain, the Armfield Civic Center and Pilot Mountain Town Hall.

If you’d like to submit your form online, scan your completed form and email it to debbie.vaden@sauratownfriends.org. You can pay the fee online using the website’s “Donate” button for a total of $31, which includes a $1 transaction fee.

If you’d like to apply by mail, write a $30 check payable to Friends of Sauratown Mountains, and mail your check and application to Friends of the Sauratown Mountains, Debbie Vaden, PO Box 353, Danbury, NC 27016.