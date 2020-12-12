Pilot rescued after plane crashes in Falls Lake

North Carolina

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says a pilot was rescued shortly after a plane went down in Falls Lake Friday afternoon.

Deputies tell CBS 17 that the plane went down in the area of Old Weaver Trail and Cheek Road.

The pilot of the plane as picked up by a boater who was nearby.

There is no word on the condition of the pilot.

