Pilot unable to see RDU runway before fatal crash in Umstead Park, report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 72-year-old pilot whose plane went down in Umstead Park last month reported being unable to see the runway multiple times before crashing, a preliminary NTSB report states.

Dr. Harvey Partridge and Patricia Partridge, both 72, of Terra Ceia, Florida were flying from Columbus, Georgia to RDU International on Oct. 20 when the crash occurred.

Harvey Partridge, who had filed a flight plan, took off from Columbus at 4:05 p.m. in a Piper PA-32-301.

Dr. Harvey Patridge

As they approached RDU around 7 p.m., Harvey Partridge requested to land on runway “5R” amid an overcast sky with the lowest ceiling at 1,400 feet.

Air traffic control told him to land on runway “32” due to local traffic.

“The pilot subsequently reported that he had GPS and autopilot issues,” the report says.

The controller then gave Harvey Partridge data for a “straight-in approach” to runway 32.

At seven miles from the runway and at an altitude of 1,800 feet, the Piper “broke out” of clouds.

Between six and seven miles out, the controller instructed Harvey Patridge to climb to 2,000 feet.

“The pilot responded that he thought he had the airport beacon in sight and the controller again cleared him for the visual approach to runway 32,” the report says.

At five miles out, the pilot asked about his altitude and the controller said it was “fine” at 1,400 feet.

Harvey Patridge reported he could only make out the airport’s beacon and not the runway.

The controller turned up the runway lights and the “pilot responded that he believed it was coming into view.”

At three miles out at an altitude of 1,000 feet, the pilot made contact with the RDU tower.

At that point, Harvey Patridge reported seeing the runway.

“The controller then asked the pilot if he was on a 2-mile final; the pilot did not respond,” the report says.

Communications between the pilot and tower were lost and the plane disappeared from radar.

The wreckage was found in a heavily-wooded area of the William B. Umstead State Park at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21.

The wreckage path was 400-feet long and 50-feet wide. It was located 1.2 miles southeast of runway 32.

“The initial point of impact was a 100-foot-tall pine tree, and a large section of the right wing remained lodged near the top of the tree,” the report says.

There was no fire associated with the wreckage.

The engine was found separated from the airframe.

Harvey Patridge reported 4,000 hours of flight experience as of Dec. 13, 2017. He held an FAA private pilot certificate with ratings for multiengine land, single-engine land, and instrument airplane.

The NTSB retained the wreckage for further examination.