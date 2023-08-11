MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Pineville Police officer was exposed to a ‘dangerous substance’ while responding to a drug overdose this week, fire officials said.

The Pineville Fire Department said on Monday evening, Aug. 7, they responded to the Carolina Place Mall for a reported drug overdose.

“During those law enforcement activities, a police officer was exposed to an unknown powder of some form,” said Pineville Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Jeff Long. “Out of an abundance of caution, he was administered NARCAN.”

Charlotte Fire HAZMAT also responded to the area to contain the substance and help in performing ‘a decontamination’ of those involved.

An unknown person was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures, Assistant Chief Jeff Long told Queen City News.

The officer involved was evaluated at the scene but not transported to a medical facility.

As of Thursday, Aug. 10, crime scene tape was observed outside the Belk store with a hazardous materials bag.