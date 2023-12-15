ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Emergency officials confirmed on Thursday a plane has crashed on Interstate 26 near Asheville.

Traffic on the highway has been brought to a stop while emergency crews respond to the crash.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-26 near Long Shoals Road is currently closed.

Skyland Fire and Rescue, which responded to the crash, said one person was transported to the hospital, and there are some power outages reported in the area.

The department said there are power lines down on the highway, and the interstate is expected to be closed indefinitely.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.