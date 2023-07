DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane ran aground at the Davidson County Airport, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Sheriff Richie Simmons confirmed that a plane ran off the runway when its landing gear failed to engage.

No one was hurt, and the crash did not cause any kind of spill.

No word on how many people may have been on the plane at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews are responding as a precaution.