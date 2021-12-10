Plants and Answers Big Green House in Greensboro has everything you need to bring a room to life

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Plants add color, comfort, and can brighten a room.

This time of year, poinsettias are popular.

“The greenhouse is exceptionally beautiful this time of year with all the poinsettias. We probably have 30 different varieties,” said Larry Richardson, owner of Plants and Answers Big Greenhouse.

The plant selection is endless at Plants and Answers Big Green House.

“We really strive to bring you what you’re not going to find everywhere else,” Richardson said.

Rare and exotic plants are stocked among the more popular ones inside the greenhouse on Spring Garden Street.

The trend in 2021 seems to be trees.

“We have all different styles of Christmas trees and people are really identifying with them,” Richardson said.

Richardson uses greens and other colors to warm up a room and add some life to the space.

“It’s been a great season. We’ve had a lot of early sales, sold a lot of poinsettias, Christmas decorations and gifts and ornaments,” Richardson said.

Richardson has seen what’s old become new again.

He says the one thing which never gets old is people using plants and items to create more positive memories of the holidays

“That’s what I want to do, let people focus on their times back when things were wonderful and exciting and all that kind of thing. So, we want to get back to that,” Richardson said.

It may mean adding a piece of antique furniture to a room which he says every room needs as an anchor piece with some age to it.

Richardson and his team are ready to help you decorate your home and create a gift any time of year.

“If we come in and we inspire you and make you feel like you’ve been somewhere special that’s what we want to do,” Richardson said.

Richardson admits there are some plants which only last a season, but there are others you can have for years with the proper lighting and care.

Plants and Answers Big Greenhouse is located at 3600 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.