‘Please fix our windows’; High Point woman seeks answers after her home was shot into

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point woman is doing her best to keep her family safe and warm after her home was caught in the middle of a shootout days before Thanksgiving at the Lake Road apartment complex in High Point.

Dijoillette Burrell said during the shooting, multiple bullets flew through her living room window and second-floor bedroom, one hitting her television.

“Lucky my family members didn’t go downstairs to sleep, because if they would have slept downstairs on the pull-out couch, then they would have died. They would have got killed,” said Burrell.

Burrell said after the shooting, she and a neighbor reached out to the property management to fix the windows but have been told they do not have access to materials to fix the problem right now.

“Our household’s cold, our neighbors are cold, everyone’s trying to find ways,” said Burrell.

FOX8 did reach out to Lake Road property on a timeline of the materials and High Point police for updates on the shooting but has not heard back from either party.

Burrell said both she and her neighbor are fighting the cold temperatures at night by covering the windows with plastic tarp, cardboard, and heavy-duty tape. She said not only is the blistering winds becoming another problem with open windows she fears her safety.

“It’s about to be another holiday, this happened before Thanksgiving, and here it is about to be Christmas, and I feel like we’re probably going to be in the same situation again where no family is going to want to come over,” said Burrell.