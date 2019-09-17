Police: 1 in custody, 1 hurt following shooting at Fayetteville State University

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in Fayetteville are investigating a shooting that wounded one person Monday night on the campus of Fayetteville State University.

Fayetteville State University police say one person is in custody and one person was shot. Students said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m., causing a lockdown.

A few classes were letting out around the time of the shooting. Students said they were held back. The lockdown was lifted at 11 p.m.

Earlier reports claimed an active shooter was on campus, but police refuted that.

Police do not know what prompted the shooting. There is no word on the condition of the victim.