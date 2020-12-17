Police: 1 officer killed, 1 injured in Concord shooting; gunman dead

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Concord, according to police.
Officers responded to Gateway Lane near Speedway Boulevard Wednesday night after shots were fired. Details of the incident have not yet been released, but police said the shooter is also dead.
The second officer is said to have non-life threatening injuries.
No additional information has been released at this time, but residents were being asked to avoid the area throughout the night as officers continued to investigate.
The Concord police chief is expected to provide a briefing in the morning.
The killing marks the second line-of-duty death in that last week near the Charlotte area.
FALLEN MOUNT HOLLY OFFICER TYLER HERNDON LAID TO REST TUESDAY
Last Friday, Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon was shot and killed last Friday confronting an armed, breaking and entering suspect.
Officer Herndon was laid to rest in a ceremony Tuesday.
