Police: 5-year-old with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lumberton

by: Kevin Accettulla

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 5-year-old was injured after a firearm accidentally discharged, Lumberton Police said.

The 5-year-old had a gunshot wound to the torso when emergency personnel arrived. The child was flown to a medical center for treatment. Police believe the injuries are life-threatening.

Police said the initial investigation shows that the child was in a car in the parking lot of Southeastern Dermatology on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton with a family member when the child got access to an unsecured firearm and it was accidentally discharged.

