Police: ‘Dumpster diving’ at clothing store turned fatal

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police were searching a landfill Tuesday for remains of a woman believed to have been killed after climbing into a trash container to look for reusable items.

The Burlington Police Department issued a news release Monday saying Stephanie Cox, 30, was apparently collecting items from a large trash container behind a clothing store in Burlington after midnight one-day last week when a truck came to service the container.

“Cox is believed to have been attempting to collect items from a dumpster alone shortly after midnight on Thursday, January 30th, 2020. It is believed that Cox did not exit the dumpster prior to it being serviced,” police said in the release.

Her car was found unattended on a service drive behind the shopping center.

The video indicates no one else was in the area until the garbage truck arrived.

Police say her family confirmed that it was common for her to collect things from trash containers.

“This case brings to light the dangers associated with collections from dumpsters,” police said. “The commonly known practice of ‘dumpster diving’ is not safe.”

Police believe her remains were transferred to a Montgomery County landfill. A search party is looking there for her body.