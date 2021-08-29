Police evacuate NC State dorm during bomb threat investigation

N.C. State campus on Sunday during the incident. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University police evacuated a dorm Sunday while they conducted a “bomb threat” investigation, officials said.

The incident was underway early Sunday evening at Watauga Residence Hall, according to N.C. State police.

Officials added that the evacuation was a precaution while an investigation was taking place.

Authorities initially would not say what the investigation was about.

Police asked people to avoid Pullen Drive and Katherine Stinson Drive during the investigation. There were no active safety alerts, called “Wolf Alerts,” on the N.C. State website.

However, a brief message was posted at 6:04 p.m. on the Twitter account of N.C. State University Emergency Management and Mission Continuity: “Please avoid Katherine Stinson Dr. and Pullen Dr. due to police activity. Police are conducting an investigation and have evacuated Watauga Residence Hall as precautionary measure.”

At 6:50 p.m., the N.C. State University Twitter account said there was a “bomb threat” at the dorm, but did so only in replies to other tweets. It also denied rumors of an active shooter on campus.

Five-story Watauga Hall is the oldest residence hall on campus, according to N.C. State.

No other information was released.