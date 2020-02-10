Police in Elizabeth City arrest man wanted in connection to several crimes

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police arrested and charged a man following recent break-ins to local businesses Sunday morning.

On Feb. 9, officers say they responded to the area of West Ehringhaus St. in reference to a report of a suspicious subject.

While conducting a security check of other businesses in the area, officers say they saw several broken windows.

Soon after, officers heard a commotion in a neighboring barbershop and entered the business. Officials say they confronted a man inside. He was then taken into custody, police say.

The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Rocky Daryl Whitehurst Jr.

Investigation revealed the suspect had broken into five businesses the morning before.

According to police, Whitehurst has been charged with counts of felony breaking and entering, 2 counts of felony larceny and possession of burglary tools.

He was given a $37,000 secured bond and was placed at Albemarle District Jail.

Records show Whitehurst has been previously charged with 33 crimes from 2003 to 2017.

He is currently on probation for a previous conviction.