Police in Elizabeth City search for missing 15-year-old

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Zion South was last seen at his home around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11.

South is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Police say he has a mustache and a fade haircut with twists on top.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and a pair of black and gold Nike Foamposites.

If you or someone you know has information on South’s whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.